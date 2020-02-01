Listen Live Sports

Krutwig’s 19 pts spark Loyola of Chicago past Bradley, 62-51

February 1, 2020 11:13 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 19 points as Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Saturday night.

Tate Hall had 14 points for Loyola of Chicago (15-8, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Keith Clemons added 10 points and Marquise Kennedy had six rebounds.

Bradley did not have a scorer reach double figures. Ari Boya had three blocks for the Braves (15-8, 6-4). Ville Tahvanainen added seven rebounds. Nate Kennell had seven assists.

Loyola of Chicago faces Indiana State on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Drake on the road on Wednesday.

