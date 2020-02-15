Listen Live Sports

Kulizhnikov, Voronia earn speedskating world records

February 15, 2020 5:21 pm
 
KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Russian speedskaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Natalia Voronina broke world records Saturday on the third day of the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Kulizhnikov earned gold in the 1,000 meters with a world record time of 1:05.69. He eclipsed the previous record of 1:06.18 by Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands.

Nuis took silver, finishing in 1:06.73. Canadian Laurent Dubreuil earned bronze in 1:06.76. Joey Mantia, the lone American competing in the 1,000, finished in 1:07.51 for 12th place.

Voronia set a world record and earned gold in the 5,000 in 6:39.21. She beat a record of 6:41.18 set by Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic earlier in the race.

Sablikova broke her own previous world record time of 6:42.01 en route to earning silver. Netherlands’ Esmee Visser finished in 6:46.68 to take bronze.

