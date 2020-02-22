Listen Live Sports

LA Kings ink forward Martin Frk to 2-year contract extension

February 22, 2020 3:27 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Martin Frk to a $1.45 million, two-year extension through the 2021-22 season.

The Kings announced the deal Saturday before their game against Colorado.

Frk has five goals and an assist in just eight games this season with the Kings, who signed the veteran as a free agent last July. The aggressive Czech forward with a heavy shot has earned a regular NHL role after spending much of the season with the Kings’ AHL affiliate.

“I did want to stay here,” Frk said. “It was really nice when I got the offer, and now I can be more settled and can enjoy two more years here, which I have really enjoyed. LA (has been) really good to me so far.”

Frk has appeared in 108 NHL games with Los Angeles, Carolina and Detroit. He was a second-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 2012.

Frk has scored 36 points in 37 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season, earning a trip to the league’s All-Star game. He has been a regular point-per-game scorer during his stints in the AHL, which included a Calder Cup championship with Grand Rapids in 2017.

He is in his second stint this season with the last-place Kings, who recently traded long-tenured veterans Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Clifford and Alec Martinez.

“I had to go to the minors and try to work hard to get the call-up,” Frk said. “I think I deserved to get the call-up. Now I’ve just got to take my opportunity and stay in this league.”

