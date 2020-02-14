Listen Live Sports

La.-Monroe looks for road win vs S. Alabama

February 14, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Louisiana-Monroe (7-17, 3-12) vs. South Alabama (15-11, 8-7)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe looks for its fourth straight win over South Alabama at Mitchell Center. South Alabama’s last win at home against the Warhawks came on Jan. 17, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Michael Ertel, Tyree White and Youry White have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ERTEL: Ertel has connected on 36 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Louisiana-Monroe’s defense has forced 11.7 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 8.4 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

