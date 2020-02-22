Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

La Salle 72, George Washington 62

February 22, 2020 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

LA SALLE (13-13)

Croswell 4-6 4-6 12, Deas 4-11 0-1 9, Hikim 0-5 3-4 3, Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer 3-5 0-0 9, Beatty 3-3 3-3 10, Kenney 3-5 5-6 13, Phiri 2-4 2-2 7, Kimbrough 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 23-46 18-23 72.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-15)

Battle 3-9 0-0 8, Paar 1-1 1-4 3, Jack 4-10 7-7 19, Nelson 3-9 1-4 7, Potter 5-11 9-11 19, Toro 1-4 3-4 5, Offurum 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 22-32 62.

Halftime_La Salle 39-25. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 8-15 (Spencer 3-4, Kenney 2-3, Beatty 1-1, Phiri 1-3, Deas 1-4), George Washington 6-20 (Jack 4-10, Battle 2-7, Potter 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Fouled Out_Beatty, Toro. Rebounds_La Salle 27 (Ray, Kimbrough 5), George Washington 28 (Toro 8). Assists_La Salle 11 (Ray 3), George Washington 6 (Potter 3). Total Fouls_La Salle 24, George Washington 21. A_4,019 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut