La Salle 72, George Washington 62

LA SALLE (13-13)

Croswell 4-6 4-6 12, Deas 4-11 0-1 9, Hikim 0-5 3-4 3, Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer 3-5 0-0 9, Beatty 3-3 3-3 10, Kenney 3-5 5-6 13, Phiri 2-4 2-2 7, Kimbrough 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 23-46 18-23 72.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-15)

Battle 3-9 0-0 8, Paar 1-1 1-4 3, Jack 4-10 7-7 19, Nelson 3-9 1-4 7, Potter 5-11 9-11 19, Toro 1-4 3-4 5, Offurum 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 22-32 62.

Halftime_La Salle 39-25. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 8-15 (Spencer 3-4, Kenney 2-3, Beatty 1-1, Phiri 1-3, Deas 1-4), George Washington 6-20 (Jack 4-10, Battle 2-7, Potter 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Fouled Out_Beatty, Toro. Rebounds_La Salle 27 (Ray, Kimbrough 5), George Washington 28 (Toro 8). Assists_La Salle 11 (Ray 3), George Washington 6 (Potter 3). Total Fouls_La Salle 24, George Washington 21. A_4,019 (5,000).

