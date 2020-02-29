La Salle 73, St. Bonaventure 65

ST. BONAVENTURE (18-11)

Winston 4-10 0-0 9, Osunniyi 5-8 1-4 11, English 5-7 2-4 13, Lofton 7-13 1-1 17, Welch 3-10 1-1 9, Vasquez 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ikpeze 0-2 0-0 0, Planutis 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 26-60 7-12 65.

LA SALLE (14-14)

Kimbrough 4-6 1-4 9, Deas 5-12 3-3 16, Hikim 2-7 2-2 6, Phiri 2-8 6-6 11, Ray 2-3 2-2 6, Beatty 2-7 5-6 11, Kenney 5-9 4-8 14, Stone 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 23-31 73.

Halftime_La Salle 36-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 6-22 (Lofton 2-6, Welch 2-7, English 1-2, Winston 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Planutis 0-1, Vasquez 0-1), La Salle 6-25 (Deas 3-8, Beatty 2-7, Phiri 1-5, Hikim 0-1, Kenney 0-2, Stone 0-2). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 33 (English 9), La Salle 35 (Ray 10). Assists_St. Bonaventure 16 (Lofton 6), La Salle 17 (Hikim 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 20, La Salle 11. A_2,372 (3,400).

