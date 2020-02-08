Listen Live Sports

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 66

February 8, 2020 7:15 pm
 
SAINT JOSEPH’S (4-19)

Douglas 1-8 2-2 5, Longpre 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-8 1-2 9, Daly 9-16 5-5 26, Freeman 2-6 4-5 8, R.Moore 1-5 6-8 8, Edwards 4-8 0-0 10, Ashley 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 18-22 66.

LA SALLE (11-11)

Beatty 5-9 5-6 18, Deas 1-6 0-0 3, Phiri 2-6 0-0 6, Ray 2-2 1-2 6, Spencer 4-8 0-0 11, Kenney 3-9 4-6 12, Croswell 5-8 4-8 14, Hikim 4-6 2-2 10, Stone 1-5 0-0 3, Lafond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-24 83.

Halftime_La Salle 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 6-25 (Daly 3-7, Edwards 2-5, Douglas 1-4, Brown 0-1, Freeman 0-2, R.Moore 0-2, Ashley 0-4), La Salle 13-30 (Spencer 3-5, Beatty 3-7, Kenney 2-4, Phiri 2-5, Ray 1-1, Stone 1-3, Deas 1-4, Lafond 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 33 (R.Moore 7), La Salle 34 (Croswell 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 13 (Douglas 4), La Salle 16 (Ray, Hikim 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 23, La Salle 21. A_2,917 (3,400).

