Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

La Salle looks to extend streak vs Fordham

February 18, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Fordham (7-17, 1-11) vs. La Salle (11-13, 2-10)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. In its last seven wins against the Rams, La Salle has won by an average of 10 points. Fordham’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2016, a 56-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Cobb has connected on 34.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: The Explorers are 0-8 when they score 65 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Rams are 0-12 when allowing 62 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

COLD SPELL: Fordham has scored 48.3 points per game and allowed 65 over its six-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-lowest figure in the country. The La Salle offense has produced just 68.6 points through 24 games (ranked 231st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps