Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59

BOSTON U. (16-12)

Mahoney 4-12 6-8 14, Mathon 3-5 0-0 6, Brittain-Watts 1-3 0-0 3, Harper 3-9 0-0 9, Whyte 8-18 0-0 18, Petcash 0-1 2-2 2, Vilarino 2-6 2-2 6, Tynen 0-1 1-2 1, Hemphill 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-56 11-16 59.

LAFAYETTE (17-9)

Hastings 2-2 0-0 4, O’Boyle 3-8 0-0 7, N.Quinn 2-3 0-0 4, Perry 2-10 0-0 4, Stephens 11-21 0-0 27, Stout 2-6 0-0 5, Cherry 2-5 6-8 10, Good 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 6-8 61.

Halftime_Lafayette 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 6-22 (Harper 3-8, Whyte 2-9, Brittain-Watts 1-3, Hemphill 0-1, Petcash 0-1), Lafayette 7-20 (Stephens 5-9, O’Boyle 1-4, Stout 1-4, Perry 0-3). Rebounds_Boston U. 33 (Mahoney, Whyte 10), Lafayette 24 (N.Quinn, Perry, Cherry 5). Assists_Boston U. 5 (Mahoney 3), Lafayette 15 (N.Quinn 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 11, Lafayette 14. A_1,776 (3,500).

