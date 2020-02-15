Lafayette 72, Holy Cross 62

LAFAYETTE (16-9)

Hastings 0-1 0-0 0, O’Boyle 3-12 1-1 7, Quinn 3-4 0-0 6, Perry 5-11 4-5 15, Stephens 7-12 2-2 18, Stout 3-7 0-0 8, Cherry 6-8 4-5 16, Good 1-4 0-0 2, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Anekwe 0-0 0-0 0, Reichwein 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-59 11-14 72.

HOLY CROSS (3-24)

Faw 7-14 4-6 19, Niego 5-11 0-0 11, Pridgen 8-13 9-12 25, Le Sann 2-6 0-0 4, Wade 0-6 0-0 0, Reilly 1-2 0-0 3, Verbeek 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 13-18 62.

Halftime_Lafayette 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 5-21 (Stout 2-5, Stephens 2-6, Perry 1-4, Hastings 0-1, O’Boyle 0-5), Holy Cross 3-21 (Reilly 1-1, Faw 1-4, Niego 1-4, Pridgen 0-1, Le Sann 0-2, Verbeek 0-3, Wade 0-6). Rebounds_Lafayette 38 (Cherry 8), Holy Cross 28 (Faw, Pridgen 8). Assists_Lafayette 10 (Perry 3), Holy Cross 7 (Le Sann 3). Total Fouls_Lafayette 16, Holy Cross 16. A_1,401 (3,600).

