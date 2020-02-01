Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lafayette 82, American U. 70

February 1, 2020 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN U. (10-11)

S.Nelson 8-17 2-3 18, Beckton 7-12 2-3 18, Harris 2-5 1-2 5, C.Nelson 5-11 0-0 11, Gasperini 4-5 0-0 8, Boonyasith 1-4 0-0 2, Yiljep 2-3 2-4 6, Lubarsky 0-4 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 7-12 70.

LAFAYETTE (14-7)

Jaworski 11-17 6-6 32, Jarrett 4-6 0-2 8, Cherry 3-9 4-6 10, Stephens 4-7 10-11 18, Perry 1-5 0-0 2, O’Boyle 3-6 1-1 9, Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Stout 0-2 0-0 0, Good 1-1 1-1 3, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Anekwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 22-27 82.

Halftime_Lafayette 35-32. 3-Point Goals_American U. 3-20 (Beckton 2-6, C.Nelson 1-6, Boonyasith 0-1, Harris 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2, Lubarsky 0-3), Lafayette 6-22 (Jaworski 4-8, O’Boyle 2-4, Jarrett 0-1, Cherry 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Stout 0-2, Perry 0-3). Fouled Out_C.Nelson. Rebounds_American U. 29 (Yiljep 6), Lafayette 31 (Jarrett 11). Assists_American U. 10 (S.Nelson 6), Lafayette 17 (Jarrett, Stephens 4). Total Fouls_American U. 22, Lafayette 11. A_1,000 (3,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax