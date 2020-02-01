Lafayette 82, American U. 70

AMERICAN U. (10-11)

S.Nelson 8-17 2-3 18, Beckton 7-12 2-3 18, Harris 2-5 1-2 5, C.Nelson 5-11 0-0 11, Gasperini 4-5 0-0 8, Boonyasith 1-4 0-0 2, Yiljep 2-3 2-4 6, Lubarsky 0-4 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 7-12 70.

LAFAYETTE (14-7)

Jaworski 11-17 6-6 32, Jarrett 4-6 0-2 8, Cherry 3-9 4-6 10, Stephens 4-7 10-11 18, Perry 1-5 0-0 2, O’Boyle 3-6 1-1 9, Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Stout 0-2 0-0 0, Good 1-1 1-1 3, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Anekwe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 22-27 82.

Halftime_Lafayette 35-32. 3-Point Goals_American U. 3-20 (Beckton 2-6, C.Nelson 1-6, Boonyasith 0-1, Harris 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2, Lubarsky 0-3), Lafayette 6-22 (Jaworski 4-8, O’Boyle 2-4, Jarrett 0-1, Cherry 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Stout 0-2, Perry 0-3). Fouled Out_C.Nelson. Rebounds_American U. 29 (Yiljep 6), Lafayette 31 (Jarrett 11). Assists_American U. 10 (S.Nelson 6), Lafayette 17 (Jarrett, Stephens 4). Total Fouls_American U. 22, Lafayette 11. A_1,000 (3,500).

