Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67

CENT. ARKANSAS (7-16)

Koval 5-9 2-4 14, Bergersen 5-9 0-0 11, Jones 4-13 3-3 12, Baker 4-9 0-0 10, Kayouloud 5-8 0-0 11, Chatham 3-9 1-1 7, Weidenaar 1-4 0-0 2, Shittu 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 6-8 67.

LAMAR (12-11)

Sullivan 3-8 4-4 10, Holmes 5-11 1-2 12, Jefferson 3-7 0-1 9, Kopp 2-14 9-12 14, Atwood 5-9 2-3 12, Muoka 4-5 0-0 8, Sohail 3-6 1-3 9. Totals 25-60 17-25 74.

Halftime_Lamar 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Arkansas 7-26 (Koval 2-5, Baker 2-6, Kayouloud 1-2, Bergersen 1-3, Jones 1-7, Weidenaar 0-3), Lamar 7-17 (Jefferson 3-6, Sohail 2-4, Holmes 1-1, Kopp 1-6). Rebounds_Cent. Arkansas 34 (Koval, Shittu 7), Lamar 38 (Atwood 10). Assists_Cent. Arkansas 16 (Jones 10), Lamar 16 (Holmes 9). Total Fouls_Cent. Arkansas 19, Lamar 15. A_1,944 (10,080).

