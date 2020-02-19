Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65

LAMAR (14-13)

Sullivan 8-11 2-3 18, Buster 5-14 0-0 14, Holmes 1-6 4-5 6, Kopp 3-12 4-4 12, Atwood 8-12 3-4 20, Muoka 3-3 1-3 7, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-19 77.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (17-10)

Mitchell 7-13 1-3 17, Bowie 3-6 0-0 7, Nutall 6-16 1-1 15, Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Swoope 3-9 0-0 8, Lampley 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Bryant 1-3 0-0 3, Furlong 0-0 1-2 1, Tikhonenko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 5-8 65.

Halftime_Lamar 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 7-22 (Buster 4-11, Kopp 2-9, Atwood 1-1, Jefferson 0-1), Sam Houston St. 8-26 (Mitchell 2-3, Swoope 2-6, Nutall 2-7, Bowie 1-1, Bryant 1-3, Jones 0-1, Smith 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Lampley 0-3). Fouled Out_Atwood, Mitchell, Nutall. Rebounds_Lamar 36 (Sullivan, Buster 6), Sam Houston St. 31 (Mitchell 7). Assists_Lamar 15 (Holmes 6), Sam Houston St. 14 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Lamar 16, Sam Houston St. 21. A_896 (6,110).

