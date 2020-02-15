Listen Live Sports

Lamar 79, Houston Baptist 69

February 15, 2020 5:31 pm
 
HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-20)

McKenzie 3-6 1-1 7, Uloko 3-5 0-0 6, Dalton 2-3 0-0 4, DuBose 6-15 3-5 16, Gates 5-15 3-3 18, Pierre 3-9 0-0 7, Gomes 2-4 0-2 4, Murphy 2-6 0-0 4, Thomasson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-64 7-11 69.

LAMAR (13-13)

Sullivan 7-11 8-11 22, Muoka 2-3 0-2 4, Buster 5-11 0-0 13, Holmes 3-10 2-3 9, Atwood 7-14 5-5 19, Kopp 4-10 0-0 10, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 15-21 79.

Halftime_Lamar 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 8-23 (Gates 5-13, Jones 1-1, Pierre 1-1, DuBose 1-6, Murphy 0-2), Lamar 6-21 (Buster 3-7, Kopp 2-7, Holmes 1-3, Jefferson 0-1, Atwood 0-3). Fouled Out_Uloko. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 29 (McKenzie 8), Lamar 34 (Atwood 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 17 (DuBose 7), Lamar 16 (Holmes 6). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 18, Lamar 10. A_1,664 (10,080).

