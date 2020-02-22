Lamar 79, Texas A&M-CC 62

TEXAS A&M-CC (10-17)

Francois 4-6 0-0 8, Bertain 3-5 0-0 9, Hairston 4-8 3-4 14, M.Smith 3-9 2-2 10, Talton-Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, White 3-4 0-1 6, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkins 1-4 0-0 2, Hunte 2-2 1-2 5, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, P.Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-44 6-9 62.

LAMAR (15-13)

Sullivan 5-12 4-4 14, Buster 6-14 1-2 17, Holmes 3-6 9-13 16, Kopp 1-7 0-0 2, Atwood 4-10 14-15 22, Muoka 3-3 0-0 6, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 28-34 79.

Halftime_Lamar 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 8-19 (Hairston 3-4, Bertain 3-5, M.Smith 2-6, Talton-Thomas 0-1, Lampkins 0-3), Lamar 5-16 (Buster 4-8, Holmes 1-2, Atwood 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Kopp 0-4). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 29 (Francois 5), Lamar 28 (Sullivan 10). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 15 (M.Smith 6), Lamar 17 (Holmes 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 30, Lamar 15. A_2,841 (10,080).

