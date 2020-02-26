Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66

INCARNATE WORD (9-19)

Larsson 5-7 1-2 11, Miszkiewicz 3-4 3-3 9, Balentine 7-18 1-2 15, Lutz 0-4 3-3 3, Willis 1-5 0-0 2, Murray 9-14 3-4 23, Swaby 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 11-14 66.

LAMAR (16-13)

Sullivan 5-7 1-1 11, Muoka 0-2 0-2 0, Buster 7-12 0-0 20, Holmes 2-5 2-2 7, Atwood 11-16 4-4 26, Kopp 6-9 4-4 20, Jefferson 1-4 0-0 2, Sohail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 11-13 86.

Halftime_Lamar 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 3-8 (Murray 2-2, Swaby 1-2, Balentine 0-1, Lutz 0-1, Willis 0-2), Lamar 11-22 (Buster 6-10, Kopp 4-7, Holmes 1-2, Atwood 0-1, Jefferson 0-2). Fouled Out_Miszkiewicz. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 29 (Miszkiewicz 9), Lamar 21 (Sullivan 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 12 (Balentine 4), Lamar 21 (Holmes 8). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 14, Lamar 13. A_1,755 (10,080).

