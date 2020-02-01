Lamar 96, McNeese St. 91

LAMAR (11-11)

Atwood 7-12 3-4 17, Buster 13-23 2-2 39, Kopp 5-14 6-8 19, Holmes 3-5 3-4 9, Sullivan 4-5 1-1 9, Muoka 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-2 1-1 3, Sohail 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 16-20 96.

MCNEESE ST. (12-10)

Brown 4-10 1-2 9, Lawson 9-20 5-7 25, Kennedy 7-13 5-5 19, Kuxhausen 2-5 5-6 10, Johnson 4-11 0-0 12, Hutchinson 3-6 0-0 6, Baker 2-3 0-0 6, Moore 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 33-70 16-20 91.

Halftime_Lamar 48-41. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 14-32 (Buster 11-18, Kopp 3-10, Jefferson 0-1, Sohail 0-1, Atwood 0-2), McNeese St. 9-23 (Johnson 4-10, Baker 2-3, Lawson 2-3, Kuxhausen 1-4, Hutchinson 0-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Kopp, Holmes, Kuxhausen. Rebounds_Lamar 28 (Atwood 7), McNeese St. 40 (Kennedy 14). Assists_Lamar 17 (Holmes 10), McNeese St. 13 (Lawson 7). Total Fouls_Lamar 21, McNeese St. 21. A_4,134 (4,200).

