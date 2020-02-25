Lamar looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (9-18, 6-10) vs. Lamar (15-13, 9-8)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. In its last six wins against the Cardinals, Lamar has won by an average of 16 points. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, an 89-70 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. T.J. Atwood, Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp have combined to score 48 percent of Lamar’s points this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Incarnate Word, Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Dwight Murray Jr., Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Incarnate Word scoring, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 32.2 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: Lamar is 0-11 when it scores 65 points or fewer and 15-2 when it exceeds 65 points. Incarnate Word is 0-15 when it fails to score more than 63 points and 9-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 66 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Incarnate Word offense has turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

