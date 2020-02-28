Listen Live Sports

Lamar, SFA put streaks on line

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Lamar (16-13, 10-8) vs. Stephen F. Austin (25-3, 16-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 13th straight conference win against Lamar. Lamar’s last Southland loss came against the Nicholls State Colonels 69-65 on Feb. 12. Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 90-59 win over Northwestern State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood, Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 16-2 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 11th among Division I teams. Stephen F. Austin has turned the ball over on 24.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lumberjacks 350th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

