Lamb scores 19 points as Vermont rolls past Maine 77-52

February 5, 2020 9:48 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb posted 19 points as Vermont stretched its winning streak to eight games, defeating Maine 77-52 on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith had 14 points for Vermont (18-6, 8-1 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Everett Duncan had 12 points.

Sergio El Darwich had 12 points for the Black Bears (6-17, 2-7), who have lost four in a row. Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic added 11 points apiece.

First-place Vermont remains one game ahead of Stony Brook in the conference standings. Stony Brook defeated UMass-Lowell 77-70.

The Catamounts swept the season series, having defeated Maine 59-57 on Jan. 22.

Vermont plays at Hartford on Saturday. Maine plays at Binghamton on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

