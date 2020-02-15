Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lamb scores 24, No. 21 South Dakota women edge Tulsa 77-73

February 15, 2020 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Chloe Lamb scored a career-high 24 points and No. 21 South Dakota jumped to a big early lead and held on to defeat Oral Roberts 77-73 on Saturday.

The Coyotes (25-2, 14-0 Summit League), who won their 14th straight, had their first league game decided by single figures as the Golden Eagles (12-14, 7-5) used a 26-14 advantage in the second quarter to close within 35-31. South Dakota had a 21-5 lead after one quarter.

Oral Roberts, which lost the first matchup 76-56, tied the game at 44 on a Keni Jo Lippe 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but Taylor Frederick hit a layup and a 3 as the Coyotes regained the lead.

Inside the final two minutes, Oral Roberts got within two several times but Monica Arens scored six points, going 4 for 4 from the foul line and Madison McKeever and Ciara Duffy went 2 for 2 at the stripe for the win.

Advertisement

McKeever and Arens had 11 points apiece, while Frederick and Duffy scored 10 each for South Dakota.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Katie Kirkhart led Tulsa with 22 points, Lippe had 17 points and Montserrat Brotons scored 16.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States