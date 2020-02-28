Listen Live Sports

Lampard does not have timetable for Pulisic return

February 28, 2020 11:45 am
 
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an injury to his midsection and there is no timetable for his return.

The 21-year-old American has not has not played since Jan. 1 because of the injury to his adductor muscle.

“The projected time out was a lot less than what it’s turned out to be,” manager Frank Lampard said Friday. “However, I had a similar injury myself as a player and was out for three months, the worst injury I had, so I can certainly speak with him and sympathize.”

Lampard, speaking at his news conference ahead of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth, called it a “delicate injury.”

“Yes, I expected him back quicker,” he said. “But knowing the injury, I can see it’s a difficult one.”

Acquired from Borussia Dortmund last year for a 64 million euro (then $73 million) transfer fee, Pulisic has five goals in 16 Premier League matches this season and six goals in 23 games overall.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

