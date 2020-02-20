Listen Live Sports

LaRavia, Key lead Indiana State to 67-64 upset of UNI

February 20, 2020 9:52 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 18 points and seven rebounds and Tyreke Key had 18 points and six rebounds as Indiana State held off Northern Iowa 67-64 on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) dropped into a first-place tie with Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with three games remaining.

Christian Williams had 14 points for Indiana State (15-11, 8-7), which made 11 3-pointers.

Northern Iowa used a 19-2 run to get within 61-60 with 1:41 to go but the Sycamores held on with four three throws from Williams and a bucket from La Ravia. AJ Green missed a contested 3-pointer as the game ended.

Green had 21 points for the Panthers. Isaiah Brown added 13 points. Austin Phyfe had 12 points. Tywhon Pickford had 10 rebounds. Trae Berhow, the Panthers’ second-leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, failed to score (0 of 5).

The Sycamores leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 68-60 on Jan. 7. Indiana State takes on Evansville on the road on Sunday. Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

