Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LaRose carries Sacred Heart past St. Francis Brooklyn 73-63

February 27, 2020 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kinnon LaRose had a season-high 21 points as Sacred Heart topped St. Francis Brooklyn 73-63 on Thursday night.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Sacred Heart (18-12, 11-6 Northeast Conference), which matched its program record for most wins in a Division I season. Aaron Clarke added 10 points for the Pioneers and Jare’l Spellman had eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Chauncey Hawkins had 16 points for the Terriers (12-17, 6-11). Deniz Celen added 15 points and six blocks. Unique McLean had eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis 83-76 on Feb. 1.

Advertisement

Sacred Heart finishes out the regular season against Long Island at home on Saturday. St. Francis finishes out the regular season against Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter