Late 3-pointer leads Buffalo past Kent St. in 2OT

February 21, 2020 10:34 pm
 
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves made a 3-pointer with 2:11 left in double overtime to give Buffalo the lead for good en route to a 104-98 win over Kent State on Friday night. The Bulls would not relinquish the advantage.

Capping a second half that featured seven lead changes and four ties, the Golden Flashes’ Anthony Roberts made a 3-pointer to even the score at 82 with 25 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

After a back-and-forth overtime period that featured five ties and two lead changes, the Golden Flashes’ Troy Simons made a layup to even the score at 93 with 33 seconds left in overtime.

Graves had a career-high 33 points for the Bulls. Graves was out-dueled by the Golden Flashes’ Antonio Williams, who had 34 points, also a career high.

Graves shot 7 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Davonta Jordan had 20 points for Buffalo (18-9, 9-5 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Antwain Johnson added 18 points.

Buffalo is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Roberts scored a career-high 23 points for the Golden Flashes (17-10, 7-7). Troy Simons added 15 points. CJ Williamson had 12 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Golden Flashes with the win. Kent State defeated Buffalo 70-66 on Jan. 24. Buffalo plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday. Kent State faces Miami (Ohio) at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

