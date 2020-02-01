Listen Live Sports

Late run lifts Alabama State over Prairie View A&M 52-49

February 1, 2020 9:15 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Battle and Jeremy Hamilton scored 14 points apiece and Alabama State closed the game with an 8-0 run to rally past Prairie View A&M 52-49 on Saturday.

Battle hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor for the Hornets (4-17, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and added seven rebounds. Hamilton sank 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Tobi Ewuosho grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Prairie View A&M trailed 34-23 at halftime, but the Panthers (10-11, 6-2) battled back to take a 49-44 lead on a Gerard Andrus basket with 4:48 left in the game. They would not score again. Leon Daniels and Battle made two free throws each to pull Alabama State within a point. Battle had a go-ahead layup with 23 seconds left and Jacoby Ross added two free throws 10 seconds later to preserve the win.

Darius Williams topped Prairie View A&M with 15 points off the bench. Jonathan Jackson was the lone Panthers starter to score in double figures with 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

