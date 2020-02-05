Listen Live Sports

Lazio remains 3rd in Serie A following 0-0 draw with Verona

February 5, 2020 4:46 pm
 
ROME (AP) — Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hellas Verona on Wednesday, wasting a chance to move into second place in Serie A.

The game had been postponed from December when Lazio was busy with the Europa League and the Italian Super Cup.

While Lazio extended its unbeaten run to 17 matches, the Roman team remained one point behind second-place Inter Milan and four points behind eight-time defending champion Juventus.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto hit the post once in each half.

Promoted Verona, which extended its unbeaten run to seven games, is ninth.

