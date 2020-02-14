Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ledlum scores 15 to lead Harvard past Cornell 85-63

February 14, 2020 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Harvard to an 85-63 win over Cornell on Friday night, the Crimson’s seventh straight home victory.

Danilo Djuricic had 13 points for Harvard (15-7, 4-3 Ivy League). Chris Lewis added 13 points. Noah Kirkwood had 10 points.

Harvard dominated the first half and led 42-15 at halftime. The Big Red’s 15 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Jimmy Boeheim had 17 points for the Big Red (5-15, 2-5). Noah Gear added 13 points.

Advertisement

Terrance McBride, who was second on the Big Red in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Harvard plays Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell plays Dartmouth on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created