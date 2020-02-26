Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

BOSTON U. (17-13)

Mahoney 5-15 2-5 12, Mathon 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 1-5 1-2 4, McCoy 3-15 0-0 6, Whyte 6-16 2-5 16, Petcash 3-5 0-0 8, Vilarino 0-3 3-4 3, Brittain-Watts 0-2 0-0 0, Tynen 1-4 1-1 3, Hemphill 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 20-70 10-18 55.

LEHIGH (9-20)

J.Wilson 5-7 0-0 11, Karnik 6-15 0-4 12, Lynch 2-4 1-1 5, Cohen 5-15 3-5 14, M.Wilson 3-11 1-2 8, Taylor 3-8 0-0 7, Fenton 0-3 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 5-12 57.

Halftime_Boston U. 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 5-21 (Petcash 2-4, Whyte 2-7, Harper 1-2, Brittain-Watts 0-1, Vilarino 0-1, Hemphill 0-2, McCoy 0-2, Tynen 0-2), Lehigh 4-17 (J.Wilson 1-2, M.Wilson 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Cohen 1-5, Fenton 0-2, Karnik 0-2). Fouled Out_Lynch. Rebounds_Boston U. 43 (Mahoney 14), Lehigh 42 (J.Wilson 11). Assists_Boston U. 11 (Mahoney, Harper, McCoy, Vilarino, Brittain-Watts 2), Lehigh 11 (Cohen, M.Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 16, Lehigh 18. A_930 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.