Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

February 26, 2020 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON U. (17-13)

Mahoney 5-15 2-5 12, Mathon 0-1 0-0 0, Harper 1-5 1-2 4, McCoy 3-15 0-0 6, Whyte 6-16 2-5 16, Petcash 3-5 0-0 8, Vilarino 0-3 3-4 3, Brittain-Watts 0-2 0-0 0, Tynen 1-4 1-1 3, Hemphill 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 20-70 10-18 55.

LEHIGH (9-20)

J.Wilson 5-7 0-0 11, Karnik 6-15 0-4 12, Lynch 2-4 1-1 5, Cohen 5-15 3-5 14, M.Wilson 3-11 1-2 8, Taylor 3-8 0-0 7, Fenton 0-3 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 5-12 57.

Halftime_Boston U. 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 5-21 (Petcash 2-4, Whyte 2-7, Harper 1-2, Brittain-Watts 0-1, Vilarino 0-1, Hemphill 0-2, McCoy 0-2, Tynen 0-2), Lehigh 4-17 (J.Wilson 1-2, M.Wilson 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Cohen 1-5, Fenton 0-2, Karnik 0-2). Fouled Out_Lynch. Rebounds_Boston U. 43 (Mahoney 14), Lehigh 42 (J.Wilson 11). Assists_Boston U. 11 (Mahoney, Harper, McCoy, Vilarino, Brittain-Watts 2), Lehigh 11 (Cohen, M.Wilson 4). Total Fouls_Boston U. 16, Lehigh 18. A_930 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound