Lehigh 62, Lafayette 59

LEHIGH (6-18)

J.Wilson 4-10 4-6 13, Lynch 5-9 2-2 12, Cohen 3-14 4-4 12, Fenton 5-7 1-1 12, M.Wilson 2-9 7-10 12, Taylor 0-4 1-2 1, Alamudun 0-3 0-0 0, Arion 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 19-25 62.

LAFAYETTE (15-8)

Jarrett 5-8 0-2 11, O’Boyle 3-9 3-4 11, Quinn 0-1 2-2 2, Jaworski 2-10 3-4 9, Perry 2-7 0-0 4, Stephens 4-9 5-5 14, Cherry 3-8 0-1 6, Stout 1-2 0-0 2, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Good 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 13-18 59.

Halftime_Lehigh 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 5-19 (Cohen 2-6, Fenton 1-1, J.Wilson 1-4, M.Wilson 1-4, Alamudun 0-1, Taylor 0-3), Lafayette 6-27 (O’Boyle 2-6, Jaworski 2-8, Jarrett 1-2, Stephens 1-4, Stout 0-1, Cherry 0-2, Perry 0-4). Rebounds_Lehigh 39 (J.Wilson 15), Lafayette 31 (Jaworski 7). Assists_Lehigh 6 (Cohen 2), Lafayette 11 (Jaworski 6). Total Fouls_Lehigh 16, Lafayette 21. A_2,453 (3,500).

