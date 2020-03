Lehigh 74, Loyola (Md.) 71

By The Associated Press

LEHIGH (10-20)

J.Wilson 7-10 2-4 18, Karnik 7-12 6-7 20, Lynch 2-6 0-0 4, Cohen 0-4 0-0 0, M.Wilson 4-12 6-6 15, Taylor 3-8 2-2 9, Fenton 3-6 0-0 6, Betlow 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 1-1 0-0 2, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-19 74.

LOYOLA (MD.) (15-16)

Aldama 9-20 1-3 20, Scott 3-7 1-3 7, Andrews 6-14 0-0 12, Hart 4-8 2-4 10, Spencer 5-12 0-0 14, Jones 1-6 0-0 3, Dike 2-4 1-4 5. Totals 30-71 5-14 71.

Halftime_Lehigh 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 4-15 (J.Wilson 2-3, Taylor 1-3, M.Wilson 1-3, Betlow 0-1, Cohen 0-1, Karnik 0-1, Fenton 0-3), Loyola (Md.) 6-28 (Spencer 4-9, Jones 1-5, Aldama 1-8, Hart 0-2, Andrews 0-4). Rebounds_Lehigh 40 (Karnik 12), Loyola (Md.) 37 (Aldama, Scott 8). Assists_Lehigh 20 (M.Wilson 8), Loyola (Md.) 14 (Scott 4). Total Fouls_Lehigh 12, Loyola (Md.) 15. A_524 (3,000).

