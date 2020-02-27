Listen Live Sports

Lehigh looks to sweep Loyola

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Lehigh (9-20, 6-11) vs. Loyola (Md.) (15-15, 7-10)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh goes for the season sweep over Loyola (Md.) after winning the previous matchup in Bethlehem. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Mountain Hawks shot 49.2 percent from the field while holding Loyola (Md.)’s shooters to just 46.3 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka, Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Greyhounds points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Cohen has connected on 38.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 15-8 when it scores at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Loyola (Md.) has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 73.8.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the 11th-most free throws in the nation at 24.1 per game. Lehigh has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.2 foul shots per game (ranked 268th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

