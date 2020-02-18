Lehigh seeks revenge on Colgate

Lehigh (7-19, 4-10) vs. Colgate (20-7, 11-3)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate goes for the season sweep over Lehigh after winning the previous matchup in Bethlehem. The teams last met on Feb. 5, when the Raiders outshot Lehigh 43.8 percent to 35.4 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a 30-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jordan Cohen is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 assists to lead the charge for the Mountain Hawks. James Karnik is also a big contributor, accounting for 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.2 points and 4.1 assists.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Cohen has connected on 39 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colgate is a flawless 20-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or less. The Raiders are 0-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountain Hawks. Colgate has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Lehigh has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the country. The Lehigh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

