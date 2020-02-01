Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Leicester draws 2-2 with Chelsea in EPL as Kepa dropped

February 1, 2020 9:56 am
 
2 min read
      

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester maintained its eight-point cushion over fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification after the teams drew 2-2 in the Premier League, with all the goals coming in an action-packed second half on Saturday.

Center back Antonio Rudiger scored two headers from set pieces for Chelsea, first putting the visitors in the lead in the 46th and then equalizing in the 71st.

In between, left winger Harvey Barnes scored with a deflected shot to make it 1-1 in the 54th and left back Ben Chilwell briefly gave Leicester the lead in the 64th.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made a bold decision in dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, to the bench for the game after a series of unimpressive displays this season, with the Spaniard’s shot-stopping abilities, in particular, having been called into question.

Advertisement

Replacing him was Willy Caballero, who at 38 years, and 126 days became the oldest player to make a Premier League appearance this season.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cabellero made a superb save in the first half from Jamie Vardy to keep the score level, but might have been at fault for Chilwell’s goal after racing out of his goal in an attempt to collect a deep cross. He had to retreat quickly back to his goal as Leicester reclaimed possession, and was flat-footed as Chilwell converted Youri Tielemans’ low cross to the back post.

Barnes missed a clear-cut late chance for Leicester after being played in by Vardy.

Leicester stayed in third place and moved two points behind Manchester City, which is away to Tottenham on Sunday. Leicester is 15 points ahead of three teams – fifth place Manchester United as well as Tottenham and Wolverhampton – so is in a good position to secure a top-four spot and Champions League qualification.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax