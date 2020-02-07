Listen Live Sports

Létang quits as president of French soccer team Rennes

February 7, 2020 10:24 am
 
RENNES, France (AP) — Olivier Létang quit Friday as president of French soccer club Rennes, which is third in the league and chasing a Champions League place.

The Brittany-based club announced Létang’s departure in a statement.

Létang became president in November 2017. Last year, Rennes won the French Cup by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

This season, Létang reportedly had tense relations with coach Julien Stéphan, who reputation was enhanced after winning the French Cup final and beating PSG again at the start of this season.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

