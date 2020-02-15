Listen Live Sports

Lever lifts Grand Canyon past Chicago St. 71-47

February 15, 2020 11:17 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever posted 15 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Chicago State 71-47 on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (12-13, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Carlos Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds.

Amir Gholizadeh had 18 points for the Cougars (4-23, 0-12). Chicago State has lost 17 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the nation.

The Antelopes improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 78-64 on Jan. 16. Grand Canyon matches up against Seattle on the road on Thursday. Chicago State plays California Baptist at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

