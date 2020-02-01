Liberty 61, Florida Gulf Coast 46

FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-17)

Scott 4-12 0-0 10, Catto 3-11 2-2 9, Warren 8-12 4-4 20, Hector 0-0 0-0 0, Rainwater 2-4 0-0 4, Gagliardi 1-4 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Largie 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 6-6 46.

LIBERTY (21-3)

Pacheco-Ortiz 6-8 0-0 16, Cuffee 3-7 0-0 7, Homesley 5-11 3-4 14, McGhee 3-5 0-0 6, James 5-7 0-0 10, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Rode 2-2 0-0 5, Baxter-Bell 1-3 1-2 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 4-6 61.

Halftime_Liberty 33-14. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 4-19 (Scott 2-8, Gagliardi 1-4, Catto 1-6, Warren 0-1), Liberty 7-19 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4-6, Rode 1-1, Cuffee 1-4, Homesley 1-5, Robinson 0-1, McGhee 0-2). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 23 (Scott 8), Liberty 21 (Homesley 7). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 3 (Catto 2), Liberty 10 (Homesley 3). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 10, Liberty 8. A_4,413 (8,085).

