Liberty 62, NJIT 49

NJIT (7-18)

Brinson 1-6 0-1 2, Diakite 6-10 0-0 12, Cooks 3-9 6-8 14, Gibbs 5-12 0-2 10, Walsh 1-6 0-0 2, Willis 3-6 0-0 9, Mayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 6-11 49.

LIBERTY (24-3)

James 6-10 1-1 13, Homesley 5-16 2-3 14, McGhee 1-5 2-2 5, Pacheco-Ortiz 3-6 6-6 14, Cuffee 1-5 0-0 2, Baxter-Bell 5-11 2-4 14, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 13-16 62.

Halftime_Liberty 23-21. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 5-19 (Willis 3-6, Cooks 2-5, Brinson 0-1, Gibbs 0-3, Walsh 0-4), Liberty 7-18 (Baxter-Bell 2-2, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-3, Homesley 2-5, McGhee 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Rode 0-1, Cuffee 0-2). Rebounds_NJIT 29 (Diakite 9), Liberty 35 (Cuffee 8). Assists_NJIT 7 (Willis 3), Liberty 13 (Pacheco-Ortiz, Cuffee 3). Total Fouls_NJIT 17, Liberty 12. A_4,745 (8,085).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.