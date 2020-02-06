Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62

LIBERTY (22-3)

James 5-9 4-4 14, Homesley 11-19 1-4 25, McGhee 6-11 0-0 13, Pacheco-Ortiz 3-10 0-0 7, Cuffee 1-5 0-1 3, Rode 1-2 0-0 3, Baxter-Bell 2-2 2-4 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 7-13 71.

JACKSONVILLE (11-14)

Bell 1-6 0-0 2, Arnold 1-3 3-6 5, Barnes 5-14 0-0 13, McCallum 5-6 3-3 13, Santos 1-5 0-0 2, Wood 1-2 1-2 3, Norman 7-10 1-1 16, Workman 3-5 1-2 8, Sides 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 9-14 62.

Halftime_Liberty 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 6-23 (Homesley 2-5, Rode 1-2, Cuffee 1-4, McGhee 1-4, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-7, Robinson 0-1), Jacksonville 5-14 (Barnes 3-8, Workman 1-1, Norman 1-4, Santos 0-1). Rebounds_Liberty 31 (McGhee 8), Jacksonville 26 (Bell 6). Assists_Liberty 13 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4), Jacksonville 8 (Santos, Wood 2). Total Fouls_Liberty 12, Jacksonville 17. A_816 (1,360).

