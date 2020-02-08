Liberty 74, North Alabama 56

LIBERTY (23-3)

S.James 4-6 4-4 12, Homesley 10-18 4-5 30, McGhee 2-8 2-2 7, Pacheco-Ortiz 7-8 1-1 18, Cuffee 0-2 0-0 0, Baxter-Bell 1-5 3-4 5, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 16-18 74.

NORTH ALABAMA (10-14)

M.James 1-4 2-4 4, Littles 2-8 1-2 5, Agnew 5-13 4-5 14, Blackmon 3-11 2-2 9, Brim 4-8 2-3 12, Anderson 2-8 2-2 6, Youngblood 1-3 0-0 2, King 1-2 1-2 4, Matic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-20 56.

Halftime_Liberty 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 10-23 (Homesley 6-11, Pacheco-Ortiz 3-4, McGhee 1-6, Cuffee 0-1, Rode 0-1), North Alabama 4-22 (Brim 2-4, King 1-1, Blackmon 1-7, M.James 0-1, Matic 0-1, Youngblood 0-2, Agnew 0-3, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out_M.James. Rebounds_Liberty 36 (Homesley, McGhee 9), North Alabama 29 (Littles 14). Assists_Liberty 11 (Homesley, Baxter-Bell 3), North Alabama 7 (Blackmon, Brim 2). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, North Alabama 20. A_957 (4,000).

