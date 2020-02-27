Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 52

February 27, 2020 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIBERTY (27-3)

James 6-8 2-2 14, Homesley 10-16 0-0 26, McGhee 1-6 0-0 3, Pacheco-Ortiz 3-6 1-1 8, Cuffee 3-8 1-2 8, Rode 2-2 2-4 7, Baxter-Bell 2-4 0-0 4, S.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 6-9 76.

KENNESAW ST. (1-27)

Spencer 4-4 2-2 10, Hooker 2-7 2-4 6, Kuerban 2-6 0-0 6, Lockley 6-12 2-2 15, Washington 1-3 3-3 5, Obineke 1-5 2-2 4, J.Lewis 1-6 0-0 2, Agostini 1-2 0-0 2, Romich 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 11-13 52.

Halftime_Liberty 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 10-24 (Homesley 6-9, Rode 1-1, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-2, McGhee 1-5, Cuffee 1-6, Reed 0-1), Kennesaw St. 3-21 (Kuerban 2-5, Lockley 1-5, Agostini 0-1, Washington 0-1, Hooker 0-2, Obineke 0-3, J.Lewis 0-4). Rebounds_Liberty 30 (James 8), Kennesaw St. 21 (Lockley 6). Assists_Liberty 17 (James 4), Kennesaw St. 8 (Hooker 6). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, Kennesaw St. 12. A_933 (4,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound