Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 52

LIBERTY (27-3)

James 6-8 2-2 14, Homesley 10-16 0-0 26, McGhee 1-6 0-0 3, Pacheco-Ortiz 3-6 1-1 8, Cuffee 3-8 1-2 8, Rode 2-2 2-4 7, Baxter-Bell 2-4 0-0 4, S.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 6-9 76.

KENNESAW ST. (1-27)

Spencer 4-4 2-2 10, Hooker 2-7 2-4 6, Kuerban 2-6 0-0 6, Lockley 6-12 2-2 15, Washington 1-3 3-3 5, Obineke 1-5 2-2 4, J.Lewis 1-6 0-0 2, Agostini 1-2 0-0 2, Romich 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-46 11-13 52.

Halftime_Liberty 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 10-24 (Homesley 6-9, Rode 1-1, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-2, McGhee 1-5, Cuffee 1-6, Reed 0-1), Kennesaw St. 3-21 (Kuerban 2-5, Lockley 1-5, Agostini 0-1, Washington 0-1, Hooker 0-2, Obineke 0-3, J.Lewis 0-4). Rebounds_Liberty 30 (James 8), Kennesaw St. 21 (Lockley 6). Assists_Liberty 17 (James 4), Kennesaw St. 8 (Hooker 6). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, Kennesaw St. 12. A_933 (4,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.