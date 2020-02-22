Liberty 77, Stetson 49

STETSON (15-14)

Kabimba 3-7 3-5 11, Diawara 2-4 3-4 7, Crutchfield 1-2 0-1 3, Jones 1-7 1-2 3, Rawley 4-9 1-2 12, Perry 2-8 1-1 6, Ivery 1-2 2-2 4, Aninye 1-1 0-0 2, Foucart 0-2 1-2 1, Panzo 0-1 0-0 0, Griffith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 12-19 49.

LIBERTY (26-3)

James 4-4 1-1 9, Homesley 7-12 5-9 22, McGhee 4-6 2-2 12, Pacheco-Ortiz 4-9 2-2 12, Cuffee 1-9 0-0 3, Baxter-Bell 4-4 0-0 8, Rode 0-2 3-4 3, Robinson 1-3 1-3 3, Preston 2-3 1-2 5, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 15-23 77.

Halftime_Liberty 34-17. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 7-17 (Rawley 3-5, Kabimba 2-3, Crutchfield 1-1, Perry 1-4, Foucart 0-1, Panzo 0-1, Jones 0-2), Liberty 8-26 (Homesley 3-6, McGhee 2-4, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-6, Cuffee 1-9, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Diawara. Rebounds_Stetson 22 (Kabimba 8), Liberty 30 (Homesley 7). Assists_Stetson 8 (Ivery 3), Liberty 18 (McGhee 5). Total Fouls_Stetson 21, Liberty 14. A_6,762 (8,085).

