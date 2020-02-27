Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Liberty clinches at least share of Atlantic Sun title

February 27, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Caleb Homesley had 26 points as Liberty clinched at least a share of the Atlantic Sun title won its eighth straight game, beating Kennesaw State 76-52 on Thursday night.

Homesley made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Scottie James had 14 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (27-3, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which is a game ahead of second-place North Florida. The Ospreys (13-3) have concluded their regular season.

Bryson Lockley had 15 points for the Owls (1-27, 0-15), whose losing streak reached 19 games. Antonio Spencer added 10 points. Tyler Hooker had six assists.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 83-45 on Jan. 30.

Advertisement

Liberty finishes out the regular season against Lipscomb on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State finishes out the regular season against NJIT at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound