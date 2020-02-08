Listen Live Sports

Lin carries Bryant past Central Connecticut 64-60

February 8, 2020 6:41 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Benson Lin had 13 points as Bryant narrowly beat Central Connecticut 64-60 on Saturday.

Hall Elisias had 12 points for Bryant (12-12, 4-7 Northeast Conference). Juan Cardenas added 10 rebounds. Ikenna Ndugba had six rebounds.

Adam Grant, who led the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 17 points per game, had only 6 points (2 of 14).

Ian Krishnan had 16 points for the Blue Devils (2-23, 1-11). Jamir Coleman added 11 points. Jamir Reed had 10 points and six rebounds. Xavier Wilson had 4 points and five blocks.

Bryant matches up against Sacred Heart on the road on Thursday. Central Connecticut plays Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

