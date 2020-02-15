Lipscomb 64, Florida Gulf Coast 54

FLORIDA GULF COAST (8-20)

Hector 0-2 0-0 0, Rainwater 2-2 0-1 4, Catto 2-10 0-0 5, Scott 4-14 0-0 12, Warren 3-9 4-5 10, Gagliardi 1-4 0-0 3, Largie 4-7 1-1 9, Rivers 3-3 0-0 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-2 0-0 2, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 5-7 54.

LIPSCOMB (12-14)

Asadullah 7-15 2-5 17, Buckland 0-5 0-0 0, Fleming 1-4 3-4 5, G.Jones 7-10 6-6 24, Miller 4-8 2-2 11, Hazen 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-4 4-4 4, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Cary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 17-21 64.

Halftime_Lipscomb 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 9-26 (Scott 4-12, Rivers 3-3, Gagliardi 1-4, Catto 1-6, Hector 0-1), Lipscomb 7-21 (G.Jones 4-7, Hazen 1-1, Asadullah 1-2, Miller 1-5, Cary 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Buckland 0-3). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 34 (Hector 9), Lipscomb 32 (Asadullah 11). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 10 (Catto 4), Lipscomb 12 (Asadullah, Buckland, Hazen 3). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 15, Lipscomb 11. A_3,821 (5,028).

