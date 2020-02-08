Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 66

LIPSCOMB (10-14)

Asadullah 13-21 1-2 27, Buckland 0-2 1-2 1, Fleming 3-5 2-2 8, G.Jones 2-6 0-0 5, M.Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Hazen 3-3 4-6 10, Johnson 6-10 7-8 20, Cary 0-2 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-54 16-22 72.

KENNESAW ST. (1-22)

Agostini 1-2 0-0 2, Hooker 7-16 3-3 18, J.Lewis 2-8 2-2 6, Lockley 3-11 4-7 10, Washington 2-6 4-4 9, Obineke 5-11 2-4 12, Spencer 3-5 0-0 6, Kuerban 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-61 15-20 66.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 2-15 (Johnson 1-2, G.Jones 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Hobbs 0-1, M.Miller 0-1, Buckland 0-2, Cary 0-2), Kennesaw St. 3-16 (Kuerban 1-1, Hooker 1-3, Washington 1-3, Agostini 0-1, J.Lewis 0-2, Lockley 0-2, Obineke 0-4). Rebounds_Lipscomb 33 (Asadullah 9), Kennesaw St. 32 (Lockley 10). Assists_Lipscomb 8 (Asadullah 5), Kennesaw St. 8 (Hooker, Lockley 3). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 15, Kennesaw St. 20. A_1,677 (4,600).

