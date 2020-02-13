Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lipscomb 77, NJIT 63

February 13, 2020 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

NJIT (7-17)

Brinson 0-2 0-0 0, Diakite 5-7 1-2 11, Cooks 8-20 6-6 22, Gibbs 1-5 0-0 2, Walsh 5-13 3-3 15, Willis 2-9 0-0 5, Mayo 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-3 5, Breland 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 22-62 15-18 63.

LIPSCOMB (11-14)

Asadullah 11-16 5-6 27, Buckland 5-7 0-0 11, Fleming 3-6 0-0 6, G.Jones 4-9 2-3 11, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-7 3-4 12, Hazen 2-4 0-0 4, Cary 1-3 0-0 3, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0, Strates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 10-13 77.

Halftime_Lipscomb 40-25. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 4-22 (Walsh 2-4, Williams 1-2, Willis 1-7, Breland 0-1, Brinson 0-1, Gibbs 0-1, Cooks 0-6), Lipscomb 5-16 (Coleman 1-1, Buckland 1-2, Cary 1-2, Johnson 1-3, G.Jones 1-4, Asadullah 0-1, Miller 0-1, Fleming 0-2). Rebounds_NJIT 28 (Diakite 7), Lipscomb 33 (Asadullah 10). Assists_NJIT 9 (Walsh 3), Lipscomb 17 (Buckland 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 14, Lipscomb 16. A_1,485 (5,028).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created