Lipscomb 77, NJIT 63

NJIT (7-17)

Brinson 0-2 0-0 0, Diakite 5-7 1-2 11, Cooks 8-20 6-6 22, Gibbs 1-5 0-0 2, Walsh 5-13 3-3 15, Willis 2-9 0-0 5, Mayo 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-3 5, Breland 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 22-62 15-18 63.

LIPSCOMB (11-14)

Asadullah 11-16 5-6 27, Buckland 5-7 0-0 11, Fleming 3-6 0-0 6, G.Jones 4-9 2-3 11, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-7 3-4 12, Hazen 2-4 0-0 4, Cary 1-3 0-0 3, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0, Strates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 10-13 77.

Halftime_Lipscomb 40-25. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 4-22 (Walsh 2-4, Williams 1-2, Willis 1-7, Breland 0-1, Brinson 0-1, Gibbs 0-1, Cooks 0-6), Lipscomb 5-16 (Coleman 1-1, Buckland 1-2, Cary 1-2, Johnson 1-3, G.Jones 1-4, Asadullah 0-1, Miller 0-1, Fleming 0-2). Rebounds_NJIT 28 (Diakite 7), Lipscomb 33 (Asadullah 10). Assists_NJIT 9 (Walsh 3), Lipscomb 17 (Buckland 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 14, Lipscomb 16. A_1,485 (5,028).

