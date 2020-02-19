Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

Lipscomb (12-14, 7-6) vs. Jacksonville (12-15, 5-7)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its fifth straight conference win against Jacksonville. Lipscomb’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 55-53 on Feb. 1. Jacksonville lost 81-66 at North Florida on Thursday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has accounted for 31 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 12-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bisons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has 23 assists on 77 field goals (29.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Lipscomb has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70.7 points per game.

