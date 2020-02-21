Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

Lipscomb (13-14, 8-6) vs. North Florida (18-11, 11-3)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its sixth straight conference win against North Florida. Lipscomb’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 55-53 on Feb. 1. North Florida lost 82-77 to Liberty in its most recent game.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Florida has depended on senior leadership while Lipscomb has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have combined to account for 63 percent of North Florida’s scoring this season and 67 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this year and 73 percent of all Bisons points over their last five.

KEY FACILITATOR: Asadullah has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 48 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 13-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

WINNING WHEN: North Florida is a sterling 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 10-11 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb and North Florida are the class of the Atlantic Sun when it comes to scoring. The Bisons are ranked second in the conference with 70.6 points per game while the Ospreys are first at 77.7 per game.

