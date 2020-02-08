Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LIU 67, Merrimack 64, OT

February 8, 2020 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

MERRIMACK (16-9)

Joyner 4-9 1-2 10, Hayes 5-17 2-3 13, Lord 7-14 0-0 17, Watkins 3-5 0-0 6, Jensen 2-6 0-0 6, Derring 1-4 0-0 3, Minor 4-9 1-3 9, Reid 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 4-8 64.

LIU (11-13)

Flowers 9-21 4-4 25, Batts 1-4 3-4 5, Cotton 2-4 2-3 7, Jackson 2-7 2-4 8, Clark 7-16 6-10 20, Ndim 0-2 2-2 2, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Ballantyne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-27 67.

Halftime_LIU 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 8-18 (Lord 3-5, Jensen 2-3, Joyner 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Derring 1-4, Reid 0-1), LIU 6-19 (Flowers 3-5, Jackson 2-7, Cotton 1-3, Clark 0-1, Ndim 0-1, Batts 0-2). Fouled Out_Joyner. Rebounds_Merrimack 27 (Joyner 6), LIU 43 (Flowers 27). Assists_Merrimack 12 (Hayes 6), LIU 13 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Merrimack 22, LIU 12. A_826 (2,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin