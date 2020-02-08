LIU 67, Merrimack 64, OT

MERRIMACK (16-9)

Joyner 4-9 1-2 10, Hayes 5-17 2-3 13, Lord 7-14 0-0 17, Watkins 3-5 0-0 6, Jensen 2-6 0-0 6, Derring 1-4 0-0 3, Minor 4-9 1-3 9, Reid 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 4-8 64.

LIU (11-13)

Flowers 9-21 4-4 25, Batts 1-4 3-4 5, Cotton 2-4 2-3 7, Jackson 2-7 2-4 8, Clark 7-16 6-10 20, Ndim 0-2 2-2 2, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Ballantyne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 19-27 67.

Halftime_LIU 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 8-18 (Lord 3-5, Jensen 2-3, Joyner 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Derring 1-4, Reid 0-1), LIU 6-19 (Flowers 3-5, Jackson 2-7, Cotton 1-3, Clark 0-1, Ndim 0-1, Batts 0-2). Fouled Out_Joyner. Rebounds_Merrimack 27 (Joyner 6), LIU 43 (Flowers 27). Assists_Merrimack 12 (Hayes 6), LIU 13 (Clark 5). Total Fouls_Merrimack 22, LIU 12. A_826 (2,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.